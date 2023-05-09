Heavyweight contender Zhilei Zhang (25-1-1, 20 KOs) scored a monumental upset when he stopped Joe Joyce (15-1, 14 KOs) in April. Now he has to do it again. Joyce has reportedly triggered a rematch clash to force a return fight. Zhang was in the frame to be a potential Tyson Fury opponent, and he still might be – provided Joyce is willing to accept a step-aside fee.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
That’s why there should not be a rematch clause. They suck most of the time. Let the people demand the rematch not the promotions.
big bang ends joyces career this time.
Rematch clauses were linked to fixed fights in the mob-controlled era of boxing and do little to inspire confidence in the sport’s “integrity.” That is not to infer that the Joyce-Zhang fight was in any way fixed.
i really was hoping joe joyce was there to prove thet he was ready for the big fights with fury and usyk but after his last outing with zhang …..he was so ill prepared he looked totally lost…..this time i hope hes done his homework other wise its the snakes and ladders game with plenty of snakes on the horizen
Such a waste of time. I can understand if the change loses and gets a rematch but why do it with fellow contenders. Let’s see Zhang vs Fury