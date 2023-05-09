Heavyweight contender Zhilei Zhang (25-1-1, 20 KOs) scored a monumental upset when he stopped Joe Joyce (15-1, 14 KOs) in April. Now he has to do it again. Joyce has reportedly triggered a rematch clash to force a return fight. Zhang was in the frame to be a potential Tyson Fury opponent, and he still might be – provided Joyce is willing to accept a step-aside fee.

Like this: Like Loading...