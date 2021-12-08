By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Three-time world champion Lovemore Ndou talks to Fightnews.com® about his 2016 prediction that newly crowned WBA, WBO, IBF, WBC franchise lightweight champion George Kambosos would become a world champion five years ago, his close relationship with his father, having good promoter in Lou DiBella, and how Kambosos can defeat Devin Haney, Ryan García and Gervonta Davis in 2022.

“George Kambosos has cemented his name in the history books. He has done what no other Australian has done. He has won all the belts in one fight. It all comes down to hard work, dedication, and self-belief. I remember George from five years back when I trained with him. I did a bit of sparring with him and I could tell straight away the kid was going to be a world champion. I remember I did an interview with you [fightnews.com®] and predicted George and Tim Tszyu would be future world champions and George has just done that. George’s self-belief and how he trains so hard and will stand up against anyone. He doesn’t doubt himself. That in itself made me believe he would be a world champion.

“Some people think he is too cocky – but it is a good thing to be cocky in boxing. As long as you do it with a bit of respect. George is a very down-to-earth young man. He has always got his dad around him to support him. They are a great team. I helped him out with his contract (Ndou is a lawyer) when he signed with Lou DiBella. I gave him some advice about clauses in his contract. He deserves to win the world title. It’s great for Australian boxing as well.

“There are some good fights out there for George.

“He has a good chance of beating Devin Haney. If he performs the same way he did against Lopez he will definitely beat Haney. In the Lopez fight, George proved a lot of things. He has got a good chin. He proved he could bang and he proved he could box. George also proved he has a big heart. If he brings them all to the table, he beats Haney.

“Ryan García is also a good fight for George. Personally, I think Ryan is overrated. Kambosos would beat him easy.

“Tank Davis would be a tough fight but again, if George comes into the fight the same way he did against Lopez, he has a good chance of winning that fight. It’s a 50-50 fight. Tank Davis is a great fighter. A big puncher. It’s all up to George. If he maintains that self-belief he will definitely win.

“What George Kambosos has done – no other Australian has done. He is already a superstar. He has a good promoter in Lou DiBella. Lou DiBella will take him places. If he keeps going the same way he will become the world’s best pound-for-pound boxer. We need fighters like George Kambosos in Australia and promoters like Eddie Hearn.”