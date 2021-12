Alabama BHOF announces class of 2022 TV fan favorite, the late James “The Outlaw” Hughes will be remembered and honored as part of the class of 2022 Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame. Inductees include: Pro Boxer: James “The Outlaw”Hughes, Pete Taliaferro, Randall “Kid Galahad” Yonker

James “The Outlaw”Hughes, Pete Taliaferro, Randall “Kid Galahad” Yonker Amateur Boxer: Clint Jackson, Lane Killian

Clint Jackson, Lane Killian Old Timer: Edgar “Mad Dog” Ross, Jack Tillman

Edgar “Mad Dog” Ross, Jack Tillman Manager/Trainer/Promoter: Charles Leverette, Ross Fields

Charles Leverette, Ross Fields Support Personnel: Sonny Gunnells, Sonny Cauthen

