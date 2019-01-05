Undefeated lightweight contender Xolisani Ndongeni arrived in the United States on Friday morning for his showdown with Devin Haney in the main event of the first ShoBox: The New Generation telecast of 2019 on Friday, January 11 live on SHOWTIME at 10 p.m. ET/PT from StageWorks of Louisiana in Shreveport.



Ndongeni (25-0, 13 KOs) of South Africa traveled for nearly 24 hours, as he made the trek from his homeland to Louisiana, where he will finish up his training for the bout with the highly regarded Haney.