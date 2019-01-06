The Florida Boxing Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2019 as part of the SJC Boxing 9th Annual Open House on Saturday afternoon in Fort Myers. Here are the 2019 inductees:

Fighters: Nate Campbell, Richard Hall, Lou Esa, Eromosele Albert, Lamar Murphy, Juan Arroyo, Jimmy Navarro and James Scott*

Trainers: Mike Birmingham*, Pete Brodsky

Promoters: Nelson Lopez Sr.

Media: Damon Gonzalez, Sean O’Grady

Participants: Chico Rivas, Henry Grooms, Pete Balcunas*

Officials: Dr. Rodolfo Eichberg, Frank Gentile, Telis Assimenios, Mel Jurado

Special Achievement Award: Emil Lombardi Jr., Mitchell Cypress

A large group of current Hall of Famers were on hand with Bob Alexander handling the MC duties.

*Deceased