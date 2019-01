The Florida Boxing Hall of Fame will announce the Class of 2019 tomorrow (January 5) as part of the SJC Boxing 9th Annual Open House in Fort Myers. A large group of Hall of Famers is expected to be on hand. Bob Alexander will be the MC. There will be book signings, workouts, autographs, photographs, refreshments and fun for everyone. The public is invited – free of charge. Open house is from 12-5pm, the official announcement at 3pm.