Two world title fights will head to the Coachella Valley in February as Golden Boy Promotions presents another exciting night of boxing on DAZN. In the main event, Alberto “Explosivo” Machado (21-0, 17 KOs) will defend his WBA super featherweight world title against Andrew “El Chango” Cancio (19-4-2, 14 KOs) in a 12-round clash. In the co-main event, Rey Vargas (32-0, 22 KOs) will put his WBC super bantamweight world championship on the line against Franklin Manzanilla (18-4, 17 KOs) in a 12-round battle. The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. and will be streamed live on DAZN.

Heading the undercard of this event will be Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (27-1, 14 KOs) will return in a 10-round super featherweight battle against Charles Huerta (20-5, 12 KOs).

Genaro “El Conde” Gamez (8-0, 5 KOs) will battle against Ivan “Striker” Delgado (13-1-2, 6 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight battle. Oscar Duarte (15-0-1, 10 KOs) will participate in a 10-round fight in the lightweight division. Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (15-3, 12 KOs) will compete in a 10-round super bantamweight fight. Ferdinand “Lucky Boy” Kerobyan (11-0, 6 KOs) will return in an eight-round super welterweight battle. Hometown hero Rommel Caballero (4-0, 3 KOs) will open the night of action in a six-round super featherweight battle.

Opponents for the undercard fighters will be announced shortly.