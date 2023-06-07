Three-division world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (37-1, 31 KOs) will defend his WBO junior lightweight world title against former two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (31-1, 23 KOs) in an all-Mexican throwdown on August 12 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. ESPN will televise/

Emanuel Navarrete: “After so much time, this fight will finally take place. Obviously, I am 100 percent motivated because Valdez is still a big threat, and a fight against him could possibly be the start of a new Mexico vs. Mexico rivalry like the one between Barrera and Morales.”

Oscar Valdez: “I’m excited to return to the ring, especially because it’s for a world title against ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete. Being a world champion is something that I always dreamed of. I already did it two times, and this is yet another opportunity. So, I’m excited and prepared both mentally and physically for this new opportunity. And I like that it’s between two Mexicans because it’s a win-win for Mexico. It’s a guaranteed war when there are two Mexicans in the ring.”