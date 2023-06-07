Three-division world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (37-1, 31 KOs) will defend his WBO junior lightweight world title against former two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (31-1, 23 KOs) in an all-Mexican throwdown on August 12 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. ESPN will televise/
Emanuel Navarrete: “After so much time, this fight will finally take place. Obviously, I am 100 percent motivated because Valdez is still a big threat, and a fight against him could possibly be the start of a new Mexico vs. Mexico rivalry like the one between Barrera and Morales.”
Oscar Valdez: “I’m excited to return to the ring, especially because it’s for a world title against ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete. Being a world champion is something that I always dreamed of. I already did it two times, and this is yet another opportunity. So, I’m excited and prepared both mentally and physically for this new opportunity. And I like that it’s between two Mexicans because it’s a win-win for Mexico. It’s a guaranteed war when there are two Mexicans in the ring.”
If this one actually comes off this time, could be potential fight of the year material.
Great matchup
Good action fight. I hope Navarrete beats this cheater.
great chance for Valdez. Navarette swings like chopping trees but for goodness sake is easy to matador and time…Valdez will tame this tiger..
Valdez is all wrong for Navarrete, who doesn’t have the word ‘defense’ on his boxing dictionary. Its gonna be an all war where Valdez will land clean and often, but Navarrete will put a show of courage before being stopped
Vaquero, with his unorthodox style puts the screws to Valdez. It won’t be easy, but I do see an all out brawl going down.