DAZN Weights from Fantasy Springs “Gucci Manny” Flores 119.6 vs. Walter Santibañes 118.8

Jelena Mrdjenovich 125.4 vs. Calista Silgado 122.8

Daniel Garcia 130.6 vs. Luis May 130.8

Gael Cabrera 126.8 vs. Ulises Rosales 129.4

Patricio Manuel 130.6 vs. Alexander Gutierrez 129 Venue: Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio California

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN Broner-Hutchinson Final Press Conference Navarrete-Valdez is official

