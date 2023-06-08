Four-division former world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner and Bill Hutchinson faced off at the final press conference for Friday’s PPV showdown at the Casino Miami in Miami, Florida.

Adrien Broner: “The real problem is they let Adrien Broner and Don King get together – that’s the real problem. I can tell you right now, I am not looking past this man, but I can tell you this – Adrien Broner will become world champion again. And it will be under Don King. There is bigger things to come, but the first is to take care of Billy.

“Usually when people see Adrien Broner, there is usually something messed up coming behind him. So after I mess (looking at Hutchinson) you up I’m going to hire you because I can always use a good lawyer. Now that I know you’re a fighter, I know you will fight for me, in the courtroom.”

Bill Hutchinson: As previously stated, I am a licensed attorney. However, first and foremost, I am a fighter, and Adrien Broner is going to see that Friday night, and he’s going to have his hands full. So I appreciate the offer for some work after the fight, and we can talk about that after, but make no mistake, I am going to do everything in the ring to take his head clean off his shoulders.

Don King: “Dealing with lawyers is Broner’s forte.”