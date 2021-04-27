By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #12, IBF #7 featherweight Brock Jarvis (19-0, 17 KOs) could be in action against WBO featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete (33-1, 28 KOs) in Australia in 2021. Promoter Dean Lonergan who has been in talks with Top Rank CEO Bob Arum said.”Jeff Fenech and Brock Jarvis are like a hand in a glove, they’re incredibly tight,” Jarvis’ promoter Dean Lonergan said.

“Brock responds well to Jeff, and Jeff has complete faith in Brock. They’re an unbelievable team and I’m looking forward to seeing how they develop.

“I really like the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney. Jeff Fenech fought there a lot and there is a lot of great Fenech history. It would be pretty damn huge if we can pull this off and get it down there,” Lonergan said.

“Quarantine is something the Americans don’t like to address, but I figure if you can have multi-millionaire tennis players go through two weeks of quarantine, then it shouldn’t be too hard for boxers to do it.

“Bob Arum absolutely loves Sydney and wants to come down. Potentially with the fight being in October, there is plenty of time for a lot of COVID issues to pass.”