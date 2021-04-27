Jeter Promotions made its Philadelphia debut with two exciting shows at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The shows were contested in front of two very enthusiastic and sold out crowds

In the main event of the evening session, Daniel Gonzalez won a six-round unanimous decision over veteran Evencii Dixon in a welterweight fight. Gonzalez of Woodhaven, New York controlled the action and won by scores of 60-54 and 59-55 twice to raise his mark to 20-2-1.

Brandon Chambers remained undefeated as he stopped Jonathan Gray in round three of their scheduled four-round featherweight bout.

In round three, Chambers landed a perfect straight right to the head that put down Gray. Gray got uo, but was in no condition to continue at 1:20.

Chambers, 125.6 lbs of Baltimore is 4-0-1 with two knockouts. Gray, 125.5 lbs of Waldorf, MD is 0-2.

Colby Madison stopped Antwaun Tubbs in round two of their scheduled six-round heavyweight bout.

In round two, Madison dropped Tubbs with a a right hand in the corner and the fight was stopped at

Madison, 235.3 lbs of Owings Mills, Maryland is now 9-2-2 with six knockouts. Tubbs, 231.2 lbs of Cincinnati is 5-15.,

Josh Clark won a four-round unanimous decision over Evan Harker in a fight featuring pro debuting lightweight.

Clark, 138.1 lbs of Minnesota won by scores of 39-36 on all cards, and is now 1-0. Harker, of Baltimore via Canada is 0-1.

In a battle of pro debuting super bantamweights, Jaqeem Henderson won a four-round unanimous decision over Jeffrey Williams.

Henderson, 121.6 lbs of Capitol Heights, MD won by scores 39-37 on all cards and is now 1-0. Williams, 118.9 lbs of Philadelphia is 0-1.

Ray Cuadrado needed just 45 seconds to dispose of Alexis Chavarria in a lightweight bout.

Cuadrado landed a vicious left hook that sent Chavarria to the deck. Cuadrado finished the fight by scoring another knockdown.

Cuadrado, 132.4 lbs of New York is 1-0 with one knockout. Chavarria of Houston is 1-2.

Christopher Brooker stopped Damion Damion Hill in round two of their scheduled six-round super middleweight contest.

In round two, Brooker dropped Hill with a barrage of punches in the corner. The fight did not last long after that as Brokker landed a series of left hooks to the body that sent Hill down again and the fight was stopped at 1:41.

Brooker, 168.9 lbs of Philadelphia is 15-7 with six knockouts. Hill, 164 lbs of Philadelphia is 4-14.

Matinee Show

Victor Williams needed just 50 seconds in his pro debut to destroy Leonidias Flowers in a junior middleweight bout that capped off the matinee portion of a day-night double header at the 2300 Arena.

Willaims dropped Fowlkes with a big overhand right that sent Flowers to the canvas. Williams jumped on Flowers and the bout was stopped just 50 seconds into the contest.

Williams, who was a Wide Receiver at Dartmouth is 1-0. Flowers of Maryland is 2-2.

Dewayne Williams stopped Stephon Morris in the 2nd round of their middleweight bout.

In round two, Williams dropped Morris with a left hook. Willams hurt Morris again on the ropes, who took an eight count. Williams ended the fight by dropping Morris with a big hand and the fight was stopped at

Williams, 160.5 lbs of Philadelphia is 3-3 with three knockouts, Morris, 158.1 lbs of Baltimore is 4-2.

Mike Lee stopped Roy McGill in round three of a scheduled six-round super lightweight bout.

The time was 2:26 for Lee, 142.6 lbs of Orange, NJ who is now 8-1 with six knockouts. McGill, 139.4 lbs of Harrisburg, PA is 6-4.

Jahvel Joseph remained undefeated and won a four-round unanimous decision over Carl Murphy in a super middleweight bout.

Joseph, 165.5 lbs of Bronx, NY won by scores of 40-36 on all cards and is now 4-0. Murphy, 174.5 lbs of Harrisburg, PA is 2-3.

Steve Moore won a four-round unanimous decision over Phillip Davis in a welterweight bout.

In round one, Moore scored a knockdown with a hard right hand.

In round three, Moore sent Davis down with a right hand. Those two knockdowns were the difference as Moore, 143.4 lbs of New Jersey won by scores of 38-36 twice and 38-37 to raise his record to 6-8. Davis, 142.3 lbs of Massachusetts is 0-3.

John Leonardo destroyed Willie Anderson with the 1st punch and scored a knockout just seconds into their featherweight bout.

Leonardo landed a booming right that sent Anderson to the deck and the fight was stopped at 14 seconds.

Leonardo, 126.1 lbs of Englishtown, New Jersey is 1-0-1 with one knockout. Anderson, 123.3 lbs of Paulsboro, NJ is 0-5.

Nick Vitone and Matt Gaver fought to a four-round majority draw in a welterweight contest.

Vitone won a card 39-37. that was overruled by two cards that were 38-38.

Vitone, 143.8 lbs of New Jersey is 4-0-1. Gaver of California is 1-5-2.

