In the main televised boxing match this weekend, all-action WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (27-1, 23 KOs) will defend his belt against unbeaten Francisco de Vaca (20-0, 6 KOs) on Saturday in Los Angeles. The bout will air on ESPN in the US and on Azteca 7 in Mexico. Navarrete comes in off two impressive wins over Isaac Dogboe.



“We had a great preparation. We want to be a champion for a long time and for that we have prepared thoroughly. We’re ready for whatever my opponent brings and we’ll achieve this victory that allows us to think about unifying the title,” said Navarrete.