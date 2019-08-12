Zanfer Promotions Boxing News Ad
August 12, 2019
Boxing News

Navarrete in TV spotlight this week

In the main televised boxing match this weekend, all-action WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (27-1, 23 KOs) will defend his belt against unbeaten Francisco de Vaca (20-0, 6 KOs) on Saturday in Los Angeles. The bout will air on ESPN in the US and on Azteca 7 in Mexico. Navarrete comes in off two impressive wins over Isaac Dogboe.
Navarrete
“We had a great preparation. We want to be a champion for a long time and for that we have prepared thoroughly. We’re ready for whatever my opponent brings and we’ll achieve this victory that allows us to think about unifying the title,” said Navarrete.

Watanabe stops Lee, wins OPBF 154lb belt in Korea

Top Boxing News

>