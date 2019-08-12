August 12, 2019
Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Inductions

This past weekend the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame held its 7th Annual Induction Gala at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Las Vegas. The weekend kicked off with a meet and greet on Friday, followed by the induction ceremony on Saturday. This event was sponsored by WBC Boxing and Title Boxing.

Photo: Antony Saldana / NVBHOF

The 2019 induction class consisted of Bernard Hopkins, Juan Manuel Marquez, Joel Casamayor, Leroy Haley, Wayne McCullough, Hasim Rahman, “School Boy” Bobby Chacon, Humberto “Chiquita” Gonzales, “Terrible” Terry Norris and Ronald “Winky” Wright. Non-Boxer Participants included Duane Ford, Dan Goossen, Dr. Flip Homansky, Floyd Mayweather Sr. and Marc Risman.

