In a super bantamweight clash between 41-year-old Mexican female boxing icons, “Princesa Azteca” Jackie Nava (39-4-4, 16 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Mariana “Barby” Juárez (56-11-4, 19 KOs) on Saturday night at the Auditorio Municipal in Tijuana, BCN, Mexico. Nava won by scores of 100-90, 99-91 and 97-93, claiming the WBC Diamond belt.

In the co-feature, super bantamweight Bryan Mercado (20-1, 15 KOs) outpointed Gabino Hernández (8-9-4, 2 KOs) over eight 80-72 3x.