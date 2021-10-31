By Joe Koizumi

IBF #2 Japan’s hard-puncher Kenichi Ogawa (25-1-1-1NC, 18 KOs) will vie for the vacant IBF junior lightweight belt against #3 Azinga Fuzile (15-1, 9 KOs), South Africa, at Madison Square Garden, NYC on November 27, Teiken Promotions announced on Saturday. Ogawa was originally slated to face #1 Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov for the vacant title in Abu Dhabi, UAE, this August, but the Russian’s injury abruptly canceled the title bout just eleven days prior to the promotion. It will take place this time beneath the lightweight title defense of Teofimo Lopez against George Kambosos Jr. at the Garden’s Hulu Theater to be telecast by DAZN.