October 31, 2021
Boxing News

Ogawa to vie for vacant IBF 130lb belt at MSG

Ogawa
Photo: Boxing Beat

By Joe Koizumi

IBF #2 Japan’s hard-puncher Kenichi Ogawa (25-1-1-1NC, 18 KOs) will vie for the vacant IBF junior lightweight belt against #3 Azinga Fuzile (15-1, 9 KOs), South Africa, at Madison Square Garden, NYC on November 27, Teiken Promotions announced on Saturday. Ogawa was originally slated to face #1 Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov for the vacant title in Abu Dhabi, UAE, this August, but the Russian’s injury abruptly canceled the title bout just eleven days prior to the promotion. It will take place this time beneath the lightweight title defense of Teofimo Lopez against George Kambosos Jr. at the Garden’s Hulu Theater to be telecast by DAZN.

Nava tops Juarez in legends battle
Suzuki edges Toshikawa in Japan 135lb eliminator

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>