By Brad Snyder – The Undercard

Photos by Bob Ryder

Monroe, MI- A two-fight co-main event was the highlight of a pro/am show that celebrated the renewed and renovated Darrin Chappell Memorial Museum took place on Saturday night in Monroe, Michigan, in a gym where former WBO light middleweight champion Bronco McKart would knock on a window asking the janitor to let him in to get his miles in. The half-million-dollar renovation of the gym, which houses Joe’s ALCC Boxing Club and improved the surrounding areas, was the ideal setting for two Monroe pros to give the rocking home crowd a show!

The first fight of the night came and went quickly as Matthew Niziolek (2-0, 1 KO) won by KO at the 27 second mark of the 1st Round over Justin Lawson (0-1). A short right hand landed in the temple sending Lawson down and not able to beat the 10-count put on by 35-year referee veteran Frank Garza.

But the small loud gym came to see their ascending cruiserweight Derick Miller Jr (6-0, 4 KOs), who was fighting his first six round challenge. Miller had to deal with a veteran in the ring, Josue Obando (20-32-2, 15 KOs). He entered into the first round swinging, easily winning that with a good jab and power shots to Obando’s head. In the second round, Obando held a bit more and closed the round strong. The next two rounds had some entertaining moments and exchanges. Obando was always on top of Miller, with him fighting him off. Rounds five and six produced enough activity by Miller to pick those up. Obando threw hard to the body, but never a shot to the head to put Miller in danger. Before the scores were announced, Obando told me he “won”. But all three judges had Miller winning, 60-54, 59-55, 60-54.

Miller’s coach Todd Riggs , who always gives 100% truth on a fight, told me about his fighter, “Derick looked good. Needs to be in better shape. Did enough to win. His cardio needs to be better with conditioning. And I’ve always told my fighters that fatigue makes cowards out of every man. So, we need to get Derick’s cardio up. But Derick was involved so much in this show, maybe too much. It took something out of him.”

This show marked the area’s first pro/am show in 10 years. Boxing promoter Carlos Llinas, who handled the pro duties, was happy with the turnout. Proving everything he touches turns to gold. Llinas admitted, “We are already looking for bigger venues to give the area the boxing they clearly want.”

Coach Riggs went out of his way to thank Carlos saying, “None of this would have been possible without him.”

_

