Bakhram Murtazaliev 153.5 vs. Jack Culcay 153.7

(IBF junior middleweight title)

*This is for the vacant IBF world title formerly held by Jermell Charlo

Ismael Seck 159.9 vs. Etinosa Oliha 159

Omir Rodriguez 156.3 vs. Edin Avdic 159.4

Uisma Lima 151.7 vs. Haro Matevosyan 152.6

Yeison Gonzalez 146.6 vs. Viktor Cakiqi 146.9

Simone Bono 153.2 vs. Paul Wall 153.7

Venue: Stadthalle, Falkensee, Germany

Promoter: AGON Sports/Kuc Boxing

TV: RBB (Germany)