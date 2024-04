DAZN Weights from Las Vegas Richardson Hitchins 139.8 vs. Gustavo Lemos 138.4



Diego Pacheco 167.4 vs. Shawn McCalman 167.6



Galal Yafai 111.6 vs. Agustin Gauto 111.2

Skye Nicolson 125,6 vs. Sarah Mahfoud 125

Marc Castro 130 vs. Abraham Montoya 129

Steven Navarro 115.6 vs. Jose Lopez 114.8

Harley Mederos 134.6 vs Pedro Vicente 134.8 Venue: Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Promoter: Matchroom

Murtazaliev, Culcay make weight

