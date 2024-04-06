Tito Mercado still unbeaten Unbeaten super lightweight Ernesto “Tito” Mercado (15-0, 14 KOs) got an easy W against Deiner Berrio (22-5-1, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at the Red Owl Boxing Arena in Houston, Texas. The 22-year-old Mercado pounded on the defensive-minded Berrio for three rounds and Berrio stayed on the stool after the round. DAZN Weights from Las Vegas Like this: Like Loading...

