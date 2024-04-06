Unbeaten Bakhram Murtazaliev (23-0, 16 KOs) of Russia stopped former WBA super welterweight champion Jack Culcay (33-5, 14 KOs) of Germany in round 11 to win the vacant IBF world super welter title. The two slugged it out from the beginning to end on very even terms. A true fight of the year candidate giving the fans a memorable fight. Murtazaliev had his breakthrough moment in round 11 where he seriously rocked Culcay with a number of solid punches finally dropping him with a left hook with seconds to go in round eleven. Culcay, on very unsteady legs, beat the count but the referee correctly waved the bout off. The event was promoted by Almin Kuc (Kuc Boxing Promotion GmbH), Ingo Volckmann (Agon Sports) with the site of the event being the Stadthalle, Falkensee, Brandenburg, Germany
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Good. I have never liked Culcay since he took the low road a few years ago and held a bogus secondary belt. I can’t stand that!
I highly doubt if Fundora will waste his time with Murtazaliev because he will look for a far higher profile fight ($$$).
I have no problems watching Murtazaliev vs. Ramos or Murtazaliev vs. Kelly.