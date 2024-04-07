Results from Las Vegas Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai (7-0, 4 KOs) stopped Agustin Gauto (21-2, 15 KOs) in round eight of a hard-fought contest. Referee’s stoppage at 2:40. Yafai retained his WBC International flyweight title. In a clash for the vacant WBC female featherweight title, Skye Nicolson (10-0, 1 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Sarah Mahfoud (14-2, 3 KOs). Scores were 100-90, 100-90, 99-91. Unbeaten super featherweight Marc Castro (12-0, 8 KOs) outscored Abraham Montoya (22-6-1, 14 KOs) over ten rounds, 100-90, 98-92, 97-93. Murtazaliev stops Culcay, wins IBF 154lb title Like this: Like Loading...

