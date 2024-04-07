Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai (7-0, 4 KOs) stopped Agustin Gauto (21-2, 15 KOs) in round eight of a hard-fought contest. Referee’s stoppage at 2:40. Yafai retained his WBC International flyweight title.
In a clash for the vacant WBC female featherweight title, Skye Nicolson (10-0, 1 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Sarah Mahfoud (14-2, 3 KOs). Scores were 100-90, 100-90, 99-91.
Unbeaten super featherweight Marc Castro (12-0, 8 KOs) outscored Abraham Montoya (22-6-1, 14 KOs) over ten rounds, 100-90, 98-92, 97-93.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen such a dull fight in women’s boxing. Skye Nicolson is one to avoid…watching.
Maybe they could convince Shakur, a dull fighter to become Shakira and bring his boring fights to the female side, I mean isn’t that a thing now?
Terrible stoppage. Yafai is a pitty-patting punishment sponge, those are the fighters who end up with slurred speech.
I can’t wait to see Yafai get KTFO. I don’t like fighters that are not that good and fight with an arrogance like they are better than everyone else. One of the commentators mentioned Yafai vs Julio Cesar Martinez. Martinez will blast Yafai out of the ring.
I’m calling it now, Yafai will get stretched out rather sooner than later.
what is up with Benavides? he high as the sky.
what a loser.!!