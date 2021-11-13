By Joe Koizumi

Let’s get ready to rumble. WBA middleweight super champion Ryota Murata (16-2, 13 KOs), Japan, and IBF titleholder Gennady Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs), Kazakhstan, will collide for unification in Saitama, Japan, on December 29. It was announced on Friday by Teiken Promotions in a press conference with GGG’s Zoom appearance. Murata, Japan’s national hero and 2012 Olympic gold medalist, ambitiously said, “I wish to be victorious so that I will prove I’m the strongest in this division.” Golovkin said, “It’s my great pleasure to fight in Japan. I also have Asian blood. Murata is a good fighter with a strong heart. It’s great that a couple of champions square off to decide the best.”

The event at the Saitama Super Arena (the capacity of which is some 22,000) will be shown live through DAZN all over the world except in Japan and Kazakhstan. It is epoch-making, within the territory of Japan, that this sensational encounter will be watched through Amazon Prime Video without any telecast by network or cable television.

Murata and GGG once had an opportunity to engage in sparring sessions in US in July 2014, but each has shown great technical and physical developments since, and we are looking forward to watching their hot competition.