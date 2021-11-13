By Joe Koizumi
Let’s get ready to rumble. WBA middleweight super champion Ryota Murata (16-2, 13 KOs), Japan, and IBF titleholder Gennady Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs), Kazakhstan, will collide for unification in Saitama, Japan, on December 29. It was announced on Friday by Teiken Promotions in a press conference with GGG’s Zoom appearance. Murata, Japan’s national hero and 2012 Olympic gold medalist, ambitiously said, “I wish to be victorious so that I will prove I’m the strongest in this division.” Golovkin said, “It’s my great pleasure to fight in Japan. I also have Asian blood. Murata is a good fighter with a strong heart. It’s great that a couple of champions square off to decide the best.”
The event at the Saitama Super Arena (the capacity of which is some 22,000) will be shown live through DAZN all over the world except in Japan and Kazakhstan. It is epoch-making, within the territory of Japan, that this sensational encounter will be watched through Amazon Prime Video without any telecast by network or cable television.
Murata and GGG once had an opportunity to engage in sparring sessions in US in July 2014, but each has shown great technical and physical developments since, and we are looking forward to watching their hot competition.
GGG by late knockout maybe in the 10th or 11th
I like both but when did these guys see a ring last time? Jokers really. Unification for the title of longest inactive belt?
GGG should go the Canelo route and unify his division. I mean he hasn’t got anything else going for him. He’s even had almost a year layoff and yet he’s a champion.
Great matchup but GGG is going to win it by late TKO..
It’s an excellent match up. I really don’t like how inactive Murata has been. I know 2020 was difficult for people to get fights but he’s also very inconsistent when he does fight. He was a completely different fighter between his first and second fights with Brant and the French dude ( Hakim? Hassim? I can’t remember his name right now but french senegolese) anyway Murata is hot and cold, inconsistent and inactive.
GGG is ancient hes the same fighter he’s always been but just a little bit “less” .he’s 40 his punches are a fraction slower, a fraction less power, a little less strength. It happens to all of us. He’s slowing down in the same way Hagler did. He’s not going to grow old over night but he’s gradually showing his age. The Jacobs and Devyrenchenko fights were way to close and he showed his age. Still highly skilled but not the force he once was. I thought He probably deserved the first Canelo fight but dont have heart ache over the draw but he was less effective in the second fight and that was a loss but could’ve been a draw.
If GGG doesn’t get Murata out of there in the first part of the fight its going to be very close down the stretch. Murata could finish much stronger than GGG and pull off the upset.
Because both have been out of action for so long its hard to know what kind of form we will see, especially with Murata. The conventional pick is GGG but I think Murata has a good chance at an upset. My pick is GGG MD12.