By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Three-time world champion Jeff Fenech says WBO #1 light middleweight Tim Tszyu has the skills and work rate to defeat undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez if they clash in the future

“I heard Tim mention not that long ago, that Canelo was beatable,” Fenech told Fox Sports’ Ben Damon. “I wouldn’t put that past him. Canelo is big and strong and throws eight to ten punches a round. Tim throws fifty or sixty or maybe more. It’s a big difference.

“Tim knows himself he will be moving up in weight. Canelo is not a massive guy for his weight division. Canelo might come down a division and Tim might go up one and, wow, I know who I would put my money on.

“People can say what they want to about Canelo. I seen a survey recently in a bout between Canelo and Hagler. The first three hundred said Hagler.”