Munguia vs Ryder el 27 de enero en Phoenix El promotor Oscar De La Hoya confirmó que los pesos súper medianos Jaime Munguia (42-0, 33 KOs) y John Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) chocarán el 27 de enero en el Footprint Center en Phoenix, Arizona. DAZN televisará. Rozicki KOs Durodola en eliminatoria del WBC Kingry noquea a Duarte en Houston, Texas Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

