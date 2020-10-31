Munguia vence a Johnson en California El Mexicano ex campeón de peso mediano jr. de la OMB Jaime Munguia (36-0, 29 KOs) anotó un nocaut técnico en el sexto asalto ante el Estadounidense , Tureano Johnson (21-3-1, 15 KOs) el viernes por la noche en el Fantasy Springs Resort Casino en Indio, California. Johnson le dio a Munguia todo lo que pudo manejar durante cinco rounds. En el sexto round, sin embargo, un uppercut de derecha aplastante de Munguia causó un corte extremadamente espantoso en el labio de Johnson que requirió que la pelea se detuviera después del round. “Estoy encantado de conseguir la victoria”, dijo Munguia. “Nos sorprendió al principio de la pelea. Tiene un estilo que hace que uno se sienta muy incómodo. Pero mi rincón me dijo que me adaptara y encontrara mi distancia. Entonces encontré el uppercut correcto. Vi que lo habían cortado, y luego fue solo cuestión de tiempo. Estoy listo para todos los mejores luchadores de mi división ”. Boxeador recibe un KO y está en estado delicado en Hospital en Moscú Elwin Soto vence a Buitrago y retiene el título de la OMB en California.

