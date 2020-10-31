“Estoy encantado de conseguir la victoria”, dijo Munguia. “Nos sorprendió al principio de la pelea. Tiene un estilo que hace que uno se sienta muy incómodo. Pero mi rincón me dijo que me adaptara y encontrara mi distancia. Entonces encontré el uppercut correcto. Vi que lo habían cortado, y luego fue solo cuestión de tiempo. Estoy listo para todos los mejores luchadores de mi división ”.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.