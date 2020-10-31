Elwin Soto vence a Buitrago y retiene el título de la OMB en California. El Mexicano campeón mundial de peso minimosca de la OMB Elwin Soto (18-1, 12 KOs) retuvo su título con una decisión unánime en doce rounds sobre el retador Nicaragüense, Carlos Buitrago (32-6-1, 18 KOs) el viernes por la noche en el Fantasy Springs Resort Casino en Indio, California. Soto tuvo que trabajar duro para ganar en las tarjetas de los jueces por: 119-109, 117-111, 115-113. Buitrago estaba haciendo el sexto desafío por el título mundial de su carrera. Mauricio Sulaimán ganador en el Premio Nacional del Deporte en México

