Now campaigning at middleweight, unbeaten former WBO jr middleweight champion Jaime Munguia (35-0, 28 KOs) scored an eleventh round KO against Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (30-4, 21 KOs) on Saturday night at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Munguia rocked O’Sullivan in round one and threw hard shots throughout the fight. O’Sullivan was able to exploit Munguia’s defensive shortcomings at times. Munguia was deducted a point for a low blow in round six. O’Sullivan went down in round seven from another shot ruled a low blow, then took more punishment. Munguia finally battered O’Sullivan to the deck to end it as his corner threw in the towel at 2:17 of round eleven.

Former WBC female heavyweight champion Alejandra “La Tigre” Jimenez (13-0-1, 9 KOs) moved down to super middleweight to dethrone WBC and WBO female world champion Franchon “The Heavy-Hitting Diva” Crews-Dezurn (6-1, 2 KOs) by ten round split decision. Jimenez walked down Crews-Dezurn early, and Crews-Dezurn rallied down the stretch. Scores were 97-93, 98-92 Jimenez, 97-92 Crews-Dezurn.

Unbeaten lightweight Hector “El Finito” Tanajara Jr. (19-0, 5 KOs) defended his USNBC title with a ten round unanimous decision against the-time world title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos (33-4-2, 21 KOs). Scores were 99-91, 97-92, 97-92.

After three straight fights with Oscar Negrete, Joshua “The Professor” Franco (16-1-2, 8 KOs) successfully made his official debut at 115 pounds with a ninth round TKO over over rugged Jose Alejandro Burgos (17-3, 14 KOs). Franco broke down Burgos and got the stoppage with a barrage of punches. Time was 2:13.

Light heavyweight Tristan Kalkreuth (4-0, 3 KOs) scored a first round KO over Blake Lacaze (4-8-1, 2 KOs). Two knockdowns. Time was 1:50.

Unbeaten super bantamweight Hector Valdez (12-0, 8 KOs) laid out Luis Rios (25-6-1, 17 KOs with a body shot in round three. Time was 2:59.

Unbeaten super welterweight Travell Mazion (17-0, 13 KOs) needed just 58 seconds to annihilate Fernando Castañeda (26-14-1, 17 KOs). A left to the liver left Castañeda completely debilitated.

Unbeaten super welterweight Alex Rincon (8-0, 7 KOs) scored a first round KO over Diego Perez (13-9-1, 11 KOs). Perez was knocked down twice. Time was 2:53. Before the official announcement, Rincon had some type of seizure in his corner and received medical attention. After a few tense minutes, he appeared to be OK.