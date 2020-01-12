By Kurt Wolfheimer
Light heavyweight contender Joe Smith, Jr. spoke about the scoring in his split decision win over Jesse Hart on Saturday night in Atlantic City.
“I was a little bit nervous when that one judge had it for Hart, but I really believe I won that fight. Jesse said he was going to fight me, but when I went to fight in the center of the ring, he retreated and I said ‘I thought you were going to fight me.’
“I want any one of the champions. I have never turned down a fight. (Promoter) Joe DeGuardia said he thought that was preposterous how one judge scored it.
“There’s a big fight next week (Eleider Alvarez vs. Michael Seals). Let’s see what happens.”
A brawl started? I missed that.
No exaggeration, that may be the worst card I have ever seen. It was inexcusable. He gave Hart 6 out of 10 rounds with an extra point to Smith for the knockdown. The judge should be suspended and investigated at the very least. It was actually astonishing.