By Kurt Wolfheimer

Light heavyweight contender Joe Smith, Jr. spoke about the scoring in his split decision win over Jesse Hart on Saturday night in Atlantic City.

“I was a little bit nervous when that one judge had it for Hart, but I really believe I won that fight. Jesse said he was going to fight me, but when I went to fight in the center of the ring, he retreated and I said ‘I thought you were going to fight me.’

“I want any one of the champions. I have never turned down a fight. (Promoter) Joe DeGuardia said he thought that was preposterous how one judge scored it.

“There’s a big fight next week (Eleider Alvarez vs. Michael Seals). Let’s see what happens.”