January 12, 2020
Munguia targets Canelo, Golovkin, Charlos

Munguia Hoganphotos
Photo: Tom Hogan-Hoganphotos/Golden Boy
Jaime Munguia spoke about his successful 160-pound debut against Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan in San Antonio, Texas.

“This was a new division for me,” said Munguia. “I felt stronger and with more conditioning, I just needed to adjust my speed to feel fully comfortable. I would give my performance a 7 or 8 because I needed to do a few more things, but we will get there fight by fight. I was confused about whether to attack or not to attack. Sometimes I thought I had to attack, but I didn’t. But thanks to my corner and Erik Morales I was able to get him. On the last rounds, I was more attentive, even though I still got punched a few times.”

“I would like to fight the best of this division: Canelo, Golovkin, or the Charlos. I know they have more experience, but I look forward to those fights. I want to thank everyone in San Antonio and Viva Mexico.”

  • LOL you don’t deserve to be in the ring with Canelo/GGG or Charlo. I noticed he didn’t say anything about Boo Boo which he should fight as he is as boring as him.

  • Sullivan for the most part was a human punching bag most of the fight. Munguia simply repeats his barrage of punches all thru the fight; jab, right cross, and hook, repeat… Nothing creative in his entire onslaught of his arsenal. Time to grow? Yup, he needs to bring in a different second assist or consult a different trainer for improving his offense. If Munguia wants to step up and get crunched at this point, Charlo’s style would be tailored-made to bring the young fighter’s arrogance/confidence to a respectable level.

    • >