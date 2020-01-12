Jaime Munguia spoke about his successful 160-pound debut against Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan in San Antonio, Texas.

“This was a new division for me,” said Munguia. “I felt stronger and with more conditioning, I just needed to adjust my speed to feel fully comfortable. I would give my performance a 7 or 8 because I needed to do a few more things, but we will get there fight by fight. I was confused about whether to attack or not to attack. Sometimes I thought I had to attack, but I didn’t. But thanks to my corner and Erik Morales I was able to get him. On the last rounds, I was more attentive, even though I still got punched a few times.”

“I would like to fight the best of this division: Canelo, Golovkin, or the Charlos. I know they have more experience, but I look forward to those fights. I want to thank everyone in San Antonio and Viva Mexico.”