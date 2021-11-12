November 11, 2021
Boxing News

Munguia-Rosado Final Press Conference

Photo: Kevin Estrada / Golden Boy Promotions

Middleweight Jaime Munguia (37-0, 30 KOs) and “King” Gabriel Rosado (26-13-1, 15 KOs) faced off at their final press conference in anticipation of their clash on DAZN Saturday at Anaheim’s Honda Center.

Jaime Munguia: “I feel like this has been the best training camp I have had my whole career. I feel good, I feel strong and we are ready. I feel like moving up to 160lbs was good for me, my body feels stronger and I feel better. I think teaming up with Erik has improved my technique, we have made a great team, and I have learned a lot from him. And I think this Saturday we will show off everything we have worked for and have learned.”

Gabriel Rosado: “Freddie and I are coming off of some good momentum. We had a great camp, great sparring and truthfully it was a camp where I was locked in from beginning to end. Experience is what is different, locking in and training with a Hall of Fame trainer who just guides me. I have never given up on myself, I have always worked hard and have always believed that I could be a better fighter. And I look forward to proving that on Saturday.”

