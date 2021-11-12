IBF middleweight champion Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) and two-time WBA middleweight kingpin Ryōta Murata (16-2, 13 KOs) commented on their December 29 title unification fight on DAZN from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, which border’s Murata’s hometown of Tokyo.

Gennadiy Golovkin: “I am really excited to be bringing the Big Drama Show to Japan, a country where boxing is very popular. Ryōta Murata has been an outstanding champion. It is going to be a special night when we meet in the ring to unify our titles. We are going to give the fans a great fight.”

Ryōta Murata: “I feel that my entire amateur and professional boxing career has been a preparation for this fight against Gennadiy Golovkin. This fight will determine my place in the middleweight division and boxing history…to me, he is still undefeated.”