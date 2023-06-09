Munguia, Derevyanchenko make weight Jaime Munguia 167.4 vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko 167.4

(WBC silver super middleweight title) Shane Mosley Jr. 160 vs. D’Mitrius Ballard 159.8

Mariana Juarez 121.2 vs. Mayeli Flores 120.8

Ricardo Sandoval 111.4 vs. Rocco Santomauro 111.8

Jorge Chavez 123.4 vs. Christian Lorenzo 123.8

Anthony Saldivar 155 vs. Jerome Clayton 152.8 Venue: Toyota Arena, Ontario, California

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN Results from Verona, NY Weights from Nova Scotia Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

