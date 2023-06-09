June 9, 2023
Boxing News

Munguia, Derevyanchenko make weight

Photo: Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

Jaime Munguia 167.4 vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko 167.4
(WBC silver super middleweight title)

Shane Mosley Jr. 160 vs. D’Mitrius Ballard 159.8
Mariana Juarez 121.2 vs. Mayeli Flores 120.8
Ricardo Sandoval 111.4 vs. Rocco Santomauro 111.8
Jorge Chavez 123.4 vs. Christian Lorenzo 123.8
Anthony Saldivar 155 vs. Jerome Clayton 152.8

Venue: Toyota Arena, Ontario, California
Promoter: Golden Boy
TV: DAZN

  • You can not count out Sergiy. Its going be a tough fight. and Sergiy is sharp shooter. I think its 50/50 ..

  • This fight will test munguia. It’s always 50/50 with the technician in the ring.

    • >