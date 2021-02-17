February 17, 2021
Boxing News

Mundine vows to knock out Zerafa

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBA super-middleweight champion Anthony “The Man” Mundine (48-10, 28 KOs)will be in action against Michael Zerafa (27-4, 16 KOs) on March 13 at the Bendigo Stadium, Bendigo, Victoria, Australia. “I’ll shock the world when I knock this (Zerafa) cat out,” the 45-year-old Mundine told Mike Colman of the Daily Mail.

“I’ve still got what it takes. When I fought Horn I had to come down from 83 kilos (183 pounds.) to 71 kilos (156 pounds) for the weigh-in and they had in the contract that I couldn’t be more than 74 kilos (163 pounds) before the fight.

“We worked it out the other day that I’ve made AUD $34 million (USD $21 million) from boxing and I’ve invested pretty well. I own five houses and four boarding houses in Sydney that I rent out to tenants. I don’t need to do anything for the money.”

