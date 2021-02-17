ESPN+ has a fight card on Friday at 2PM ET/11AM PT from University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England. In the main event, Sean “The Public Nuisance” McComb (11-0, 5 KOs) faces Gavin Gwynne (12-2, 2 KOs) in a 12-round tilt for the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title.

In other streaming action:

Samuel Antwi (12-1, 5 KOs), who has won five straight since the lone defeat of his career, will fight Darren Tetley (20-1, 9 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the vacant English welterweight title.

Junior lightweight prospect Dean “El Diablo” Dodge (9-0-1, 3 KOs), winner of seven straight, will take on fellow unbeaten DP “Cannon” Carr (11-0-1, 4 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

Paddy “Real Deal” Donovan (5-0, 3 KOs), a Top Rank-signed welterweight prospect from Limerick, Ireland, will face 20-fight veteran Siar Ozgul (15-5, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder. In his last bout, Ozgul gave McComb a competitive battle en route to a 10-round decision defeat.

In a scheduled six-round battle of unbeaten featherweights, Brad Daws (6-0, 2 KOs) will fight Mark McKeown (3-0, 1 KO).

Dublin-born junior welterweight Pierce O’Leary (5-0, 2 KOs), a former Irish amateur standout, will tangle with Irvin Magno (5-3-1, 1 KO) in a six-rounder. Magno, who turned pro in 2016, has never been stopped in the paid ranks.