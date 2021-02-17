Salita Promotions has signed undefeated heavyweight “Gentleman” George Arias (15-0, 7 KOs) to a co-promotional agreement, along with DiBella Entertainment. Arias is trained and managed by Leon Washington Jr. and advised by Andre Rozier and has been inactive since October 2019 due to the pandemic. He will finally return to action tomorrow night at the Mohegan Sun Casino in an off-TV bout against Joel Caudle (8-4-2, 5 KOs) over six rounds.