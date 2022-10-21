October 21, 2022
Boxing News

Morrell-Yerbossynuly undercard announced

The rest of the Showtime telecast is set for the November 5 card headlined by unbeaten WBA regular super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr. (7-0, 6 KOs) against undefeated mandatory challenger Aidos Yerbossynuly (16-0, 11 KOs) from The Armory in Minneapolis.

In the co-feature, middleweight Yoelvis Gomez (6-0, 5 KOs) faces former unified champion Jeison Rosario (23-3-1, 17 KOs) in a ten-rounder, plus unbeaten middleweight Fiodor Czerkaszyn (20-0, 13 KOs) battles Nathaniel Gallimore (22-5-1, 17 KOs) in the ten-round telecast opener.

DAZN Weights from Mexico City
ESPN+ Weights from Germany

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Gallimore won that upset against Leon Lawson last summer and then sat out almost a year and a half. At his best, I think he wins this one too.

    Reply
    • >