The rest of the Showtime telecast is set for the November 5 card headlined by unbeaten WBA regular super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr. (7-0, 6 KOs) against undefeated mandatory challenger Aidos Yerbossynuly (16-0, 11 KOs) from The Armory in Minneapolis.

In the co-feature, middleweight Yoelvis Gomez (6-0, 5 KOs) faces former unified champion Jeison Rosario (23-3-1, 17 KOs) in a ten-rounder, plus unbeaten middleweight Fiodor Czerkaszyn (20-0, 13 KOs) battles Nathaniel Gallimore (22-5-1, 17 KOs) in the ten-round telecast opener.