ESPN+ Weights from Germany Leon Bunn 174.25 vs. Padraig McCrory 174

(IBO light heavyweight title) Kurt Walker 128.75 vs. Yin Caicedo 126

Bilgenur Aras 119.5 vs. Oksana Romanova 118

Kieran Molloy 154.5 vs. Sandro Jajanidze 158.75

Daniel Dietz 266.75 vs. Gyorgy Kutasi TBA

Allen Bauer 164 vs. Renato Balogh TBA

Ryszard Lewicki 165.5 vs. Merab Turkadze 163.25 Venue: Fabriksporthalle in Frankfurt, Germany

Promter: Wasserman Boxing

Crawford to fight Avanesyan next

