So much for Crawford-Spence. WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford will reportedly fight David Avanesyan in a $35.95 PPV on December 10 at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The bout will be offered via the BLK Prime streaming service. Crawford told ESPN that Errol Spence, who holds the WBC, WBA, and IBF titles, “didn’t want the fight as bad as I did. I agreed to all of their [B.S.] and they’ve been dragging their ass for months.” With Crawford-Spence on the backburner until 2023, Crawford wanted to get a fight in during 2022. Spence reacted on social media by saying that it was Crawford who has “been stalling for months. I could’ve fought in November.”

