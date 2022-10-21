So much for Crawford-Spence. WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford will reportedly fight David Avanesyan in a $35.95 PPV on December 10 at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The bout will be offered via the BLK Prime streaming service. Crawford told ESPN that Errol Spence, who holds the WBC, WBA, and IBF titles, “didn’t want the fight as bad as I did. I agreed to all of their [B.S.] and they’ve been dragging their ass for months.” With Crawford-Spence on the backburner until 2023, Crawford wanted to get a fight in during 2022. Spence reacted on social media by saying that it was Crawford who has “been stalling for months. I could’ve fought in November.”
BLK Prime? Another must pay subscription to watch?
BLK Primes main page states that it is: a subscription VOD co. that offers “multi cultural content to a diverse audience worldwide”… as if other content providers fail to do so.. In reality if the major providers solely offered themselves to a narrow target audience then they would not be as profitable.. The tagline is “More color, More Content”. That is debatable. Crawford probably wants to secure a higher % of the PPV revenues but he makes the mistake of selecting the wrong provider. There will be less buyers.
I told you so. It never had anything to do with who the promoter was for Crawford. Spence wants to milk that “0” in his record until the end.
Crawford is the one who refuses to fight Spence…..But he is good at blaming everyone else. Do some research before you talk trash!
Honestly folks, I’m sick and tired of this B.S already. The amount of money that can be made on both ends, especially if the fight lives up to expectations and an immediate rematch! This is extremely disappointing!! Sorry Bud, but I won’t be watching homie!!
PPV even.
Oh and BTW, don’t play with the Boxing Gods! Imagine Bud losing this fight and totally ruins the Spence fight in the process. Anyone remember what happened to Zab right before he was scheduled to face Mayweather?
Zab lost to Baldomir and Erik Morales lost to Zahir Raheem before the Pacquiao rematch as well. Good point.
Avanesyan definitely deserves his shot…. but what a GIANT disappointment. I don’t think they ever fight now and it goes down alongside Bowe – Lewis as one of the greatest fights never.
Now everyone spends the next few months blaming everyone else.
This clown is running more than Floyd did.
I’m glad for David as he deserves a big fight.
These guys are absolutely pathetic. Both run their mouthes and want everyone in the media to proclaim them both as the best of the generation but they are pathetic. I’ve come to believe this generation of fighters is completely safe first ,avoid the real challenges and brag about your undefeated record all the way. Who stands out ? Fury faced wilder three times when no other top guy will, Doniare is a fearless take on anyone badass and critics slay Canelo but he fought all the other titleholders in his division at least! These two whiny losers won’t ever see a dollar for any fight from me in the future. If they fight now so what? They barely fight anyways and are getting too old to compare with previous welterweight greats who met in their prime! Losers both of them !!!
Bud the F’N dud. Make whatever excuses you want, but Haney said F it and won all the belts. Don’t know whose lying, but if dude wanted the belts he woulda made it happen. He” keep doing like he’s done since he won the strap from Horn, FIGHT NOBODY!!!
Crawford seems to have got very comfortable defending his title and displaying his silky skills against opponents not quite on his level. Spence has shown he’s willing to get right in the trenches in order to prove a point. He did it against Porter and, more recently, Ugas. He’s rather less safety first than Crawford so I’m inclined to believe it’s Crawford who’s letting this thing collapse.