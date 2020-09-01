The World Boxing Association (WBA) has named Cuba’s Osvary David Morrell as the Boxer of the Month with his fellow countryman Erislandy Lara getting an Honorable Mention.

Morrell won the WBA interim super middleweight belt in just his third professional fight. The 22-year-old fighter faced Lennox Allen on August 8 in Los Angeles and defeated him by unanimous decision to take the title. According to the WBA, Morrell’s feat is only matched by Vasyl Lomachenko and Saensak Muangsurin.

For his part, Lara defended his 154-pound crown for the first time with a wide unanimous decision against Greg Vendetti last weekend. The southpaw boxer brought out all his class and experience to dominate all the rounds and remain champion of the category.