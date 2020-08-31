All Star Boxing has announced Friday’s finale for their Boxeo Telemundo Summer Series, which takes place in a studio setting without fans in attendance. Former WBO Latino welterweight champion Antonio “Tono” Moran (24-4-1, 17 KOs) from Mexico City, Mexico takes on Luis “Muecas” Solis (25-10-4, 21 KOs) from Merida, Yucatan, Mexico for the (WBA) Fedecentro welterweight title at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

In the co-feature bout is undefeated rising star Xander Zayas (4-0, 3 KO) from Sunrise, Florida, in his Boxeo Telemundo debut coming off an impressive TKO win over Marklin Bailey back in February, the 17-year-old Zayas is managed by Peter Khan of Fight Game Advisors, and is promoted by Top Rank.

Proceeding the action on Boxeo Telemundo will feature newly signed prospect junior middleweight Bryan “The Hunter” Polaco (1-0, 1 KO) from Fajardo, Puerto Rico coming off his very impressive pro debut two weeks ago on Bexeo Telemundo by knocking out Elliott Brown. Also in action are middleweight Nikoloz Sekhniashvili (6-0, 4 KO) from Gori, Georgia, and flyweight Anthony Olascuaga from Los Angeles, CA. will be making his professional debut.