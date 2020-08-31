M&R Boxing Promotions presented a show billed as “Got Talent VI” this past Saturday night at the Venice Community Center in Venice, Florida. The main event featured former WBC flyweight world champion Cristofer “Latigo” Rosales (30-5, 21 KOs) of Nicaragua who stopped Jeno Tonte (9-9, 8 KOs) of Hungary in round four of a scheduled eight round super flyweight contest. It was the first fight for Rosales since losing to Julio Cesar Martinez in a world title fight this past December. Rosales seems back in form and ready for another world title run.

In the co-feature, Melvin “Melo” Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs) rebounded from his first professional loss by impressively stopping Szilvester Kanalas (14-12, 9 KOs) of Hungary in round two of their eight round super bantamweight bout.

Both fighters are managed by WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) who believes both fighters will be back into world title contention in the near future. “Cristofer and Melvin did what they were supposed to do. I am confident they will be in a position to challenge for world titles before too long,” said Ramirez.

Rounding out the card…

Gorjan “Gogo” Slaveski (6-1, 4 KOs) TKO 3 Zachariah Kelley (5-27-1, 5 KOs) 4 rds super middleweights

Manuel “Sweet Dreams” Correa (6-0, 5 KOs) TKO 1 Dakota Laster (3-11-1, 3 KOs) 6rds super featherweights

Serik “The Panda” Mussadilov (6-0, 6 KOs) TKO 1 Quintell Thompson (4-10-1, 4 KOs) 4 rds cruiserweights

Daniel Araujo (4-0, 3 KOs) TKO 2 Eduardo Melendez (5-28-1, 1 KO) 4 rds lightweights