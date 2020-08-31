Former world title challenger Rafal Jackiewicz (52-26-2, 22 KOs) seemingly won a six round majority decision over Rico Müller (25-4-1, 17 KOs) on Saturday’s Huck-Lewandowski card in Braunlage, Germany. After six rounds, the 43-year-old Jackiewicz was announced as the winner of a majority decision 57-57, 58-56, 58-56.

Müller and his team were very upset by the result and protested the decision to the supervising BDB (German Boxing Commission). That apparently worked as the result has been changed to a no-decision while the commission considers the protest. It is highly unusual that a result would be overturned, so all eyes will be on the BDB’s handling of this situation.

Jackiewicz has also complained about his treatment by the promoters, saying he was close to heading back to Poland before the issues were resolved. He’s open to giving Müller a rematch before he retires in 2021.