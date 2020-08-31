Unbeaten light heavyweight Dan Azeez (11-0,7 KOs) has labeled Andre Sterling (11-2, 4 KOs) as a ‘clown’ and has vowed to knock him out when the two London rivals meet for the English title on Wednesday night from Production Park Studios in Wakefield, England. The card will be shown live in the US on ESPN+.

Azeez said: “This fight doesn’t go past 10 rounds. I’d be very upset if it does. I think he’s a clown. I know, and deep down he knows, that the belt stays with me.

“I don’t really get excited until fight night but it’s good to get the ball rolling again. It was a good end to 2019 for me and I want to build on that.

“It’s been a hard few months with everything going on, but I’m sure that it’s been the same for everyone. The delay has allowed me to study and focus on myself more.

“It’s going to be an entertaining fight but I’m totally confident in myself. I want a win in this fight to lead onto bigger things.”

Azeez vs. Sterling is part of a huge card on Wednesday, which is headlined by Akeem Ennis Brown and Philip Bowes meeting for the British and Commonwealth super lightweight titles.

Elsewhere on the card, bitter amateur rivals Harlem Eubank and Martin McDonagh square off, a battle of unbeaten fighters sees Elliot Whale take on Corey McCulloch, plus rising star Mark McKeown returns against debutant Levi Dunn.