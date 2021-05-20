May 20, 2021
Boxing News

Moreno-Tostado face off in Panama

By Héctor Villarreal

Former WBA bantamweight super champion, Panamanian Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno (38-6-1, 12 KOs) and his opponent, Mexican Antonio Tostado (25-7, 8 KOs) finally faced of at Los Andes Mall, ahead of Friday´s bout for the Fedelatin featherweight title on the main event of the “Poker of Aces” 5-fight card promoted by Moreno´s wife, Rouss Laguna.

“I have faced very good Mexican fighters so I am very happy to have an opponent from that country this time to be able to show that I can still be a world champion again” said Moreno.

Jezreel “Invisible” Corrales (23-4, 9 KOs) also a world superchampion, met his rival Miguel Angel Martinez (15-3-1, 10 KOs) from Jalisco Mexico.

Promoter Laguna confirmed that the first fight will start 7pm and the event will be aired by ESPN Knockout.


