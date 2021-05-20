Boxeo Telemundo’s Spring Series Finale will close with a Triple Crown title bill on Friday. The main event features WBO #15 WBC #3 Armando “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres (26-18, 19 KO’s) challenging WBO #4 IBF #5 WBA #12 Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (23-3-1,13 KO’s) for his WBO/NABO Jr flyweight title.

The boxing career and history of Torres is an interesting one. His first 10 professional fights were in Japan. His uncle German Torres was a former world champion with the same “Ichiro Ozeki” nickname as his nephew. His career has had its ups downs but at the age of 40 he will be making his U.S. debut at the Bryan Glazer Family JCC Auditorium in Tampa, Florida

He has defied the odds coming off of two consecutive upsets on Telemundo. One of which was versus a former world champion. Gonzalez will be his toughest challenge of late, but Torres is determined to join his uncle as having won a world title.

How did debuting in Japan come about for you?

When I finished High School I went to Japan to live with my uncle former world champion German “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres. I fought more than 15 times as a professional in Japan

What was your experience as an amateur prior to turning professional?

I did not fight as an amateur. I liked boxing and I asked my uncle German for an opportunity to show him my abilities. He liked what he saw and he prepared me well for my professional debut. I trained and sparred and went straight to the pros.

You are still fighting at a very high level at 40 years old. Have you had to make adjustments in training?

Thank God I have not had to make any changes in my normal training. I have always kept myself in good condition and it is paying off for me now. I feel better than ever.

What have you noticed in watching videos of your opponent?

Fighting a southpaw can really be complicated as it’s the opposite of what a conventional fighter is used to fighting. Gonzalez is a Puerto Rican fighter who has defeated multiple Mexican fighters including my friend Saul “Baby” Juarez. I have been sparring with two of my friends who are professional boxers, Kenzo Juarez and Sergio Rebolledo. They are both southpaws and the preparation with them has me well prepared for Gonzalez.

Does it make the fight a bit more special that it is a matchup of a Mexican fighter versus a Puerto Rican fighter given the history with the boxing rivalry?

I have thought about that but I cannot lose focus on the gameplan at hand. This is a must win fight for me and I am focused on winning.

How much influence has your uncle had on your career in boxing?

I watched my uncle become a world champion and it has motivated me from the beginning of my career up until the present time. I am still chasing my dream to become a world champion.

“Ichiro Ozeki” Torres vs “Bomba” Gonzalez will air live Friday May 21st at 12AM/EST on Telemundo. Promoter is All Star Boxing, Inc (Felix “Tutico” Zabala).