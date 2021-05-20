May 20, 2021
Boxing News

DiBella inks two unbeaten prospects

DiBella Entertainment has signed a pair of touted Russian prospects, heavyweight Vladimir Ivanov (4-0, 3 KOs) and welterweight Gor Khachatryan (1-0, 1 KO), to co-promotional agreements with Groupe Yvon Michel. Both fighters are managed by Premier Boxing Management Group.

Ivanov and Khachatryan will be back in the ring today, May 20, at Lokomotiv Arena, in Novosibirsk, Russia. The event will be live streamed on DiBella Entertainment’s Facebook page, starting at 6:00am ET / 3:00am PT.

