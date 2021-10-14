October 14, 2021
Boxing News

Moreno-Ramos face-off

Face Off Wr Chemito

By Héctor Villarreal

Former WBA bantamweight super champion, Panamanian Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno (39-6-1, 12 KOs) and his opponent, Colombian Walberto Ramos (26-10-2, 19 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for the “Poker of Aces” card scheduled for Friday night at the Arena Roberto Durán in Panama City.

Ramos had fight twice in Panama, both of them wins over Javier Tello and former world champion Roberto “La Araña” Vasquez.

Face Valdez Ramos

Dominican Geraldo Valdez (10-0, 8 KOs) risks his WBC Latin American superfly belt against Mexican Salvador “El Peloncito” Juarez (15-7-2, 4 KOs).

Face Table

