By Héctor Villarreal

Former WBA bantamweight super champion, Panamanian Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno (39-6-1, 12 KOs) and his opponent, Colombian Walberto Ramos (26-10-2, 19 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for the “Poker of Aces” card scheduled for Friday night at the Arena Roberto Durán in Panama City.

Ramos had fight twice in Panama, both of them wins over Javier Tello and former world champion Roberto “La Araña” Vasquez.

Dominican Geraldo Valdez (10-0, 8 KOs) risks his WBC Latin American superfly belt against Mexican Salvador “El Peloncito” Juarez (15-7-2, 4 KOs).