WBO featherweight king Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete will make the second defense of his featherweight title against Joet Gonzalez this Friday at Pechanga Arena San Diego. Gonzalez is making his second attempt at a world title, while Navarrete hopes to improve to 10-0 in world title fights.

Emanuel Navarrete

“I feel very strong. I’ve seen changes in my body for the best, and I think this division is the best for me.”

“I think this is going to be a tough fight. He is a tough opponent. We are basically fighting in his hometown, closer to where he lives. Without a doubt, he’s a great fighter. He always comes forward. I expect a tough fight.”

“Moving up is not something that I’m considering now. I’m just focused on the fight with Joet. What I’ve heard is comments, but I’m not really thinking about moving up.”

Joet Gonzalez

On his first title shot against Shakur Stevenson

“Sometimes it’s just not your night. I work hard and train hard for every fight. I don’t take nobody lightly. It just simply wasn’t my night. I rebounded with a win over Marriaga, and I think I showed the public I’m here to fight the best out there.”

“It’s not an easy fight. It’s a tough fight. Navarrete has a style that’s very unique, very hard to figure out, and that’s why he’s a champion. I trained really hard, and I’m coming with everything. I’m planning on leaving Friday night with that belt.”