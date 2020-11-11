World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaimán has further discussed the new division that the WBC recently created called bridgerweight. It’s specifically designed for boxers between 200 and 224 pounds. He explained that the WBC has already added the new division to the official rankings and during the month of November, boxers who fight at cruiserweight and heavyweight will be notified about this new addition to confirm in which category they wish to be included.

However, there will be a six-month grace period to properly handle this new addition. He clarified that any fighter listed at bridgerweight can compete in the heavyweight division.

Sulaimán is aware that big changes always generate nervousness, but he’s convinced that this is a necessary step in the sport, since the most important thing is to take care of the boxers.